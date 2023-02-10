Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,074,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 29,809 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in WestRock were worth $125,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of WestRock by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in WestRock by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 51,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in WestRock by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 107,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,945 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in WestRock by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in WestRock by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 204,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 81,117 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at WestRock

In other news, Director Currey M. Russell sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $2,008,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 245,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,954,844.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Trading Up 0.0 %

WRK opened at $32.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.69. WestRock has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $54.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.16.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). WestRock had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that WestRock will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on WestRock from $57.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of WestRock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.57.

WestRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

Further Reading

