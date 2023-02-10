Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 13,782 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,674,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,782 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 2.36% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $172,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 223.5% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Barbara D. Lockwood sold 689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $53,659.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNW opened at $72.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.44. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $59.03 and a twelve month high of $80.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.14 and a 200 day moving average of $73.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.865 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 73.31%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PNW shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.18.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

