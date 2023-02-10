Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.21% of Humana worth $128,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Humana during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in Humana during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Humana during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $7,525,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,086,288.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $7,525,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,086,288.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total value of $316,045.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,623.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,635 shares of company stock worth $11,565,286. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $575.00 to $652.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $514.00 to $576.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Humana from $558.00 to $610.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.94.

Shares of HUM opened at $491.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $505.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $505.83. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $408.20 and a 52-week high of $571.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.72.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $22.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.

