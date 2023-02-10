Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $177.26 Million Stock Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,575,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,987 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 2.98% of Organon & Co. worth $177,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Organon & Co. by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 579,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,561,000 after acquiring an additional 86,588 shares during the period. SP Asset Management increased its position in Organon & Co. by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 299,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after acquiring an additional 133,492 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 301.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 47,355 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 14.3% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 23,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 4.1% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,107,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,921,000 after buying an additional 43,136 shares during the period. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OGN stock opened at $29.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.11 and a 200-day moving average of $27.88. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.74. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $39.47.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OGN. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

