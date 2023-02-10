Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,361,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,837,608 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.03% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $116,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 407,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,468,000 after purchasing an additional 12,940 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,656,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,307,000 after acquiring an additional 318,448 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,326,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,708,000 after purchasing an additional 21,214 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 139,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.18.

HST stock opened at $18.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 8.73, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $21.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

