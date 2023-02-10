Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 29,809 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,074,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 29,809 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.60% of WestRock worth $125,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WRK. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WestRock during the first quarter worth $29,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WestRock during the third quarter worth $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in WestRock by 48.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WestRock in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new position in WestRock in the second quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $32.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.69. WestRock has a twelve month low of $30.08 and a twelve month high of $54.78.

WestRock Announces Dividend

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 3.80%. WestRock’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on WRK shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on WestRock from $57.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on WestRock from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on WestRock from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WestRock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Currey M. Russell sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $2,008,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 245,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,954,844.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

