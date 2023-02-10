Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Stock Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,247,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 25,498 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $141,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,852,000 after buying an additional 8,714 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 473,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,782,000 after purchasing an additional 122,855 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 78,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Down 1.0 %

ELS stock opened at $71.61 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.91 and a 1-year high of $83.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.31.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.447 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ELS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.63.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.