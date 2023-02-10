Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,705,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 302,115 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 3.16% of Graphic Packaging worth $191,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 70.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,911,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,669,000 after buying an additional 4,493,702 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 936.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,765,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498,874 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 127.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,970,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226,117 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 5,965.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,224,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 33.9% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,612,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,208,000 after acquiring an additional 914,540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GPK. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $23.20 on Friday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.26.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 37.34% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

