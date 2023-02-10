Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,980,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,599 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.46% of Henry Schein worth $130,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. FMR LLC boosted its position in Henry Schein by 189.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,179,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,226,000 after buying an additional 1,426,767 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in Henry Schein by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,414,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,334,000 after purchasing an additional 910,179 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Henry Schein by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,015,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,118,000 after purchasing an additional 360,764 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Henry Schein by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 557,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,651,000 after purchasing an additional 238,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,888,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $85.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.75 and a twelve month high of $92.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.46.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.78.

In related news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 15,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $1,238,018.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,951,867.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $4,400,170.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 488,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,616,306.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 15,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $1,238,018.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,951,867.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,397 shares of company stock worth $6,190,246 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

