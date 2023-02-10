Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Trims Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 699,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 117,024 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $156,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 93.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 29.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:MSI opened at $257.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $259.72 and a 200 day moving average of $249.27. The company has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.90. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.18 and a 1-year high of $275.16.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 533.01% and a net margin of 13.47%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 51.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Edward Jones lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.02, for a total value of $321,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,615 shares in the company, valued at $14,905,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.29, for a total transaction of $6,977,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,476 shares in the company, valued at $11,973,376.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.02, for a total value of $321,624.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,905,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,825 shares of company stock worth $25,099,492. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

