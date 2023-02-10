Mawson Gold (TSE:MAW) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.22

Mawson Gold Limited (TSE:MAW – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.22 and traded as high as C$0.22. Mawson Gold shares last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 141,833 shares.

Mawson Gold Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.17. The firm has a market cap of C$71.93 million and a P/E ratio of -20.91.

Mawson Gold Company Profile

Mawson Gold Limited operates as a gold exploration company in Finland and Sweden. The company also explores for cobalt, copper, lead, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Rompas-Rajapalot project that consists of 5 granted exploration permits and 9 exploration permit applications located in Finland.

