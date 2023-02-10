Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.00-$4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.85 billion-$5.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.77 billion.

Maximus Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of MMS traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.95. The company had a trading volume of 475,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,936. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.77. Maximus has a fifty-two week low of $54.46 and a fifty-two week high of $85.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 16.74%. Maximus’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maximus will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MMS. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Maximus from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Maximus from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy purchased 5,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.91 per share, with a total value of $400,584.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 109,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,622,287.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel David Francis sold 1,800 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $127,656.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,625.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy purchased 5,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.91 per share, for a total transaction of $400,584.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 109,030 shares in the company, valued at $7,622,287.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maximus

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Maximus by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Maximus by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,253 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Maximus by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 21,350 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Maximus by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Maximus by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,272 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

About Maximus

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government health and human services programs, and the provision of technology solutions to government. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers business process services (BPS), appeals and assessments, and related consulting work for U.S.

