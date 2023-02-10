Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JMAC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JMAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 575.0% from the January 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JMAC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maxpro Capital Acquisition by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 8,189 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maxpro Capital Acquisition by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 402,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 71,912 shares during the period. RPO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxpro Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $282,000. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maxpro Capital Acquisition by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,154,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,593,000 after acquiring an additional 27,275 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Maxpro Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,942,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ JMAC traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.44. 1,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,260. Maxpro Capital Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.21.

About Maxpro Capital Acquisition

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Taipei City, Taiwan.

