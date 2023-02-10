MCF Advisors LLC Buys 334 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,256 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 2.5% in the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.2% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:MA opened at $370.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $356.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $361.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.78. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $390.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.35, for a total value of $64,420,795.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,253,283 shares in the company, valued at $37,802,913,208.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,379,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.35, for a total transaction of $64,420,795.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,253,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,802,913,208.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 474,754 shares of company stock worth $176,708,693. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Featured Stories

