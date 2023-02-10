MCF Advisors LLC Raises Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,734 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COP. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,177,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,901,935,000 after acquiring an additional 8,323,587 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,866,527 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,053,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,255 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,100 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 559.1% during the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,766,770 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $180,811,000 after buying an additional 1,498,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at about $110,010,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.95.
ConocoPhillips stock opened at $109.93 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $78.30 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.27.
ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 14.06%.
ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.
