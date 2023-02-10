Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30, Yahoo Finance reports. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 13.95%.

Medallion Financial Trading Down 1.9 %

MFIN opened at $8.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Medallion Financial has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medallion Financial

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MFIN. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Medallion Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,909,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 478.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 68,549 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 64,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 34,704 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 938,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,978,000 after buying an additional 29,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. 26.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

