Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Medpace from $217.00 to $226.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th.
NASDAQ MEDP traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $223.53. 257,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,609. Medpace has a 1-year low of $126.94 and a 1-year high of $241.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.64. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 1.42.
Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.
