Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Medpace from $217.00 to $226.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th.

NASDAQ MEDP traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $223.53. 257,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,609. Medpace has a 1-year low of $126.94 and a 1-year high of $241.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.64. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 1.42.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

