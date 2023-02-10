Mercantile Ports & Logistics (LON:MPL) Shares Down 2%

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited (LON:MPL – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.04 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 6.13 ($0.07). 12,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 55,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.25 ($0.08).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.34, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 10.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.54 million and a P/E ratio of -0.12.

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates port and logistics facilities in India. The company is developing a port and logistics facility in approximately 200 acres of land with a sea frontage of 1,000 meters at Karanja Creek in the Raigad District of Maharashtra.

