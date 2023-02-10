Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.78

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.78 and last traded at $10.81, with a volume of 156962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.36.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.90.
Mercer International Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.69. The company has a market capitalization of $754.97 million, a P/E ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercer International
About Mercer International
Mercer International, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment is involved in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mercer International (MERC)
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
- Are These Home Builder Approaching Possible Buy Points?
Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.