Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.78

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.78 and last traded at $10.81, with a volume of 156962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.36.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.69. The company has a market capitalization of $754.97 million, a P/E ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MERC. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 10.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 6,111 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 18.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Mercer International by 18.3% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mercer International by 16.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment is involved in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

