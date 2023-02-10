MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Short Interest Down 94.1% in January

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 94.1% from the January 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 349,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Stock Performance

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.56. 114,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,938. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 1 year low of $30.16 and a 1 year high of $43.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.44.

Get MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MKKGY. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien from €195.00 ($209.68) to €198.00 ($212.90) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien from €210.00 ($225.81) to €200.00 ($215.05) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

About MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.