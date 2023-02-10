Meter Governance Price Hits $3.40 on Top Exchanges (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 10th. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 19% higher against the U.S. dollar. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $57.46 million and $693,158.14 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.40 or 0.00015672 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

Verasity (VRA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004608 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001064 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 43,849,887 coins and its circulating supply is 16,900,050 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 43,843,882 with 16,897,956 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 3.21762835 USD and is down -9.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $907,625.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.