Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) PT Raised to $60.00

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Methanex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Methanex from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Methanex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on Methanex from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Methanex from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.42.

Methanex Stock Performance

NASDAQ MEOH opened at $50.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.10. Methanex has a 1 year low of $28.73 and a 1 year high of $56.79.

Methanex Dividend Announcement

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.55 million. Methanex had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Methanex will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Methanex’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

Institutional Trading of Methanex

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEOH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Methanex by 178.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 34,223 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Methanex by 27.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Methanex by 65.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 57,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 22,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Methanex by 5.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 455,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,846,000 after acquiring an additional 24,201 shares during the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

