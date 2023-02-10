Metro (ETR:B4B3) Given a €5.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.00 ($5.38) price target on Metro (ETR:B4B3 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

B4B3 has been the topic of several other research reports. Baader Bank set a €8.75 ($9.41) target price on Metro in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €8.83 ($9.49) target price on Metro in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays set a €8.00 ($8.60) price target on shares of Metro in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($9.68) price objective on shares of Metro in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €8.10 ($8.71) target price on shares of Metro in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Get Metro alerts:

Metro Price Performance

B4B3 opened at €8.35 ($8.98) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €8.45 and a 200-day moving average price of €7.90. Metro has a twelve month low of €6.15 ($6.61) and a twelve month high of €11.60 ($12.47). The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.54. The company has a market capitalization of $24.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.85.

Metro Company Profile

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 748 wholesale stores and supply depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Aviludo, Classic Fine Foods, Davigel Spain, Pro à Pro, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafes, catering companies, small grocery stores, kiosks, independent retailers, service providers, and authorities in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.