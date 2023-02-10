Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $43.55-$43.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.12 billion-$4.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.98 billion. Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY23 guidance to $43.55-43.95 EPS.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

NYSE MTD traded down $21.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,513.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,496.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,351.07. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12 month low of $1,065.55 and a 12 month high of $1,609.25.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $0.47. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 1,929.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will post 39.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTD. StockNews.com downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,410.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,396.00.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,396.64, for a total transaction of $13,966,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,161.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,396.64, for a total value of $13,966,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,161.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.34, for a total value of $333,976.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 267 shares in the company, valued at $396,318.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,026 shares of company stock worth $41,416,937 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mettler-Toledo International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 19.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 48.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,817,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter worth about $626,000. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

