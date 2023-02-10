Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.55-$8.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $951.66 million-$951.66 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $884.35 million. Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $43.55-$43.95 EPS.

Mettler-Toledo International stock traded down $21.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,513.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,219. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.18. Mettler-Toledo International has a twelve month low of $1,065.55 and a twelve month high of $1,609.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,496.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,351.07.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.63 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 1,929.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International will post 39.02 earnings per share for the current year.

MTD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,410.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,396.00.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,420.65, for a total transaction of $14,564,503.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,866.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,420.65, for a total transaction of $14,564,503.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,866.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.34, for a total transaction of $333,976.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,318.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,026 shares of company stock valued at $41,416,937. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 13.4% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.4% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 29.4% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at about $335,000. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

