M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Price Target Raised to GBX 190

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 181 ($2.18) to GBX 190 ($2.28) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

MGPUF has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 195 ($2.34) to GBX 220 ($2.64) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of M&G from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of M&G in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set a buy rating for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of M&G from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded shares of M&G to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&G currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $208.81.

M&G Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MGPUF opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.29. M&G has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $3.00.

About M&G

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

