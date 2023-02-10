MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) PT Raised to $60.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded MGM Resorts International from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.82.

NYSE MGM opened at $44.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 2.06. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $26.41 and a one year high of $49.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.13.

MGM Resorts International declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 12.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 201,498 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,916. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 5,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $215,287.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 201,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,611 shares of company stock worth $10,404,462 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the second quarter worth about $33,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 36.6% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

