Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Stephens

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Stephens to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MPB. StockNews.com lowered Mid Penn Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mid Penn Bancorp to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Mid Penn Bancorp Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ MPB opened at $31.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $496.73 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.08 and its 200-day moving average is $30.86. Mid Penn Bancorp has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $34.99.

Mid Penn Bancorp Announces Dividend

Mid Penn Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MPB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $45.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.23 million. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 28.96%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

Insider Activity at Mid Penn Bancorp

In other news, Director Theodore W. Mowery bought 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $100,419.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,842 shares in the company, valued at $755,942.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Theodore W. Mowery purchased 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $100,419.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,942.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Noone purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.37 per share, for a total transaction of $31,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,347. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 278,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,996,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 31,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.86% of the company’s stock.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, debit and credit cards, mortgages, loans, cash management, trust and investment services, electronic banking, and wealth management solutions.

See Also

