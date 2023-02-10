Mila Resources (LON:MILA) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Mila Resources Plc (LON:MILA – Get Rating) traded down 3.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.21 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.21 ($0.01). 400,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,917,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.25 ($0.02).

Mila Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £4.08 million and a P/E ratio of -0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.73.

About Mila Resources

Mila Resources Plc engages in acquisition, development, and exploration of mineral resources. It holds 30% interest in the Kathleen Valley gold project located in Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

