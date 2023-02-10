Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Mistras Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Mistras Group Stock Performance

Shares of MG stock remained flat at $5.47 during trading hours on Friday. 52,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,528. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Mistras Group has a one year low of $3.38 and a one year high of $7.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.73 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mistras Group

About Mistras Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MG. Price Jennifer C. lifted its position in Mistras Group by 71.4% during the third quarter. Price Jennifer C. now owns 1,032,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 430,016 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Mistras Group by 31.8% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,225,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 295,588 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Mistras Group by 43.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 719,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 218,969 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Mistras Group by 270.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 160,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Mistras Group by 40.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 402,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 116,297 shares during the last quarter. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International Offers Services, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.

