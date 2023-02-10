Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Mistras Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.
Mistras Group Stock Performance
Shares of MG stock remained flat at $5.47 during trading hours on Friday. 52,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,528. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Mistras Group has a one year low of $3.38 and a one year high of $7.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.73 and a beta of 1.51.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mistras Group
About Mistras Group
MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International Offers Services, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.
