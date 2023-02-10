Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 535,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 10,103 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.10% of Amgen worth $120,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 420.0% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 51.1% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.31.

Amgen Stock Up 0.9 %

Amgen stock traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $242.06. The stock had a trading volume of 956,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,186. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The stock has a market cap of $129.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.63. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.39 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $264.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.01.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.87 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 64.08%.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.