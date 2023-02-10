Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $144.27 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,112,343 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 197,916 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $144,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,908,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,320 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,747,082 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,671,369,000 after acquiring an additional 667,747 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,904,858 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,623,951,000 after acquiring an additional 303,726 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,817,611 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,315,206,000 after purchasing an additional 171,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 1,519.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,129,341 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total value of $1,393,777.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,515 shares in the company, valued at $205,666,178.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,854,767 over the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walmart Price Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.30.

WMT traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.76. 1,476,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,176,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.27. The company has a market cap of $385.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.68, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

