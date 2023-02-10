Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $181.96 Million Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,617,406 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in JD.com were worth $181,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JD. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in JD.com by 95.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 474 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JD.com in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JD.com in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in JD.com in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in JD.com by 43.5% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 825 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JD traded down $2.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.58. The stock had a trading volume of 5,084,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,212,799. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $71.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 616.11 and a beta of 0.44. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $76.58.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $34.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.59 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 0.13%. As a group, research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on JD.com from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on JD.com from $60.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on JD.com from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on JD.com from $59.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.91.

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

