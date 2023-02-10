Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 977,705 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,128 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $116,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $37,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 352.5% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.73.

In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $1.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,011,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,998,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.56. The stock has a market cap of $122.34 billion, a PE ratio of 76.93, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 375.00%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

