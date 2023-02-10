Mizuho Boosts LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target to $91.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $89.00 to $91.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on LYB. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a sell rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.00.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

NYSE LYB opened at $98.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.87. The company has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.23. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $989,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,711,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 10,240 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,327 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,347,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,435,108,000 after purchasing an additional 271,342 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,520,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,095,052,000 after purchasing an additional 198,318 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,662,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $387,102,000 after purchasing an additional 270,339 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,337,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $326,518,000 after purchasing an additional 19,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

