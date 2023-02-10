MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX) Short Interest Update

MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 676.9% from the January 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,887,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
MMEX Resources Stock Performance
Shares of MMEX Resources stock traded up 0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching 0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 901,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,525. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 0.03. MMEX Resources has a 52 week low of 0.01 and a 52 week high of 0.30.
MMEX Resources Company Profile
