MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX) Short Interest Update

MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 676.9% from the January 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,887,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MMEX Resources Stock Performance

Shares of MMEX Resources stock traded up 0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching 0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 901,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,525. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 0.03. MMEX Resources has a 52 week low of 0.01 and a 52 week high of 0.30.

MMEX Resources Company Profile

MMEX Resources Corp. engages in the development, financing, construction, and operation of clean fuels infrastructure projects powered by renewable energy. Its projects include Clean Refining & Clean Power Projects and Hydrogen Global Projects. The company was founded on May 19, 2005 and is headquartered in Fort Stockton, TX.

