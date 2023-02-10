Moonbeam (GLMR) Trading 9.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00002049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $250.38 million and approximately $13.43 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00081884 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00062989 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000350 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00010206 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00023535 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003921 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 564,505,453 coins. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

