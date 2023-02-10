Moreno Evelyn V Decreases Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Moreno Evelyn V reduced its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at $56,000. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 0.6 %

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

NYSE NVO traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,335. The company has a market capitalization of $313.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $94.75 and a 52 week high of $144.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.45.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a $1.1887 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 23.34%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

Featured Stories

