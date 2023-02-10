Moreno Evelyn V Has $4.20 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Moreno Evelyn V cut its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 58.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 22,577 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for 1.9% of Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter worth $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 5,850.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter worth about $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 130.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DHR. Benchmark downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.29.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $3.15 on Friday, reaching $258.26. The company had a trading volume of 460,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,458. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $266.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.79. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.36%.

In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total value of $511,713.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total transaction of $511,713.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,802 shares of company stock worth $5,269,057. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

