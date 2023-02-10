Moreno Evelyn V Has $430,000 Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Moreno Evelyn V lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 9.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at about $561,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

LLY traded up $3.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $344.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,321. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $356.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $231.87 and a 12 month high of $384.44.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 76.24% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.11.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Articles

