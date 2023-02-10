Moreno Evelyn V Has $574,000 Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Moreno Evelyn V decreased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.5% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $838,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 37.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 25.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AJG stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $193.95. 49,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,273. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.41. The company has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $148.03 and a 12 month high of $202.37.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 39.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 10,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.72, for a total value of $1,927,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 111,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,408,686.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.59, for a total transaction of $100,287.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,292,125.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.72, for a total transaction of $1,927,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 111,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,408,686.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,205 shares of company stock worth $7,289,092 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on AJG shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.86.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Stories

