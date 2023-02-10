Moreno Evelyn V Raises Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Moreno Evelyn V raised its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 185.2% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LRCX. Summit Insights upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Lam Research to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.10.

Shares of LRCX stock traded down $10.33 on Friday, hitting $505.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,558. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.47. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $599.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $461.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $442.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

