Moreno Evelyn V Sells 17,732 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Moreno Evelyn V lowered its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 71.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,732 shares during the quarter. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 450.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 261.5% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,912,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,300,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,912,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,931 shares in the company, valued at $33,300,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total transaction of $1,396,849.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,770 shares of company stock worth $6,469,880 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on EL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $324.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $323.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.82.

Shares of NYSE:EL traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $249.63. The stock had a trading volume of 933,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,569. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $255.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.28. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.47 and a fifty-two week high of $315.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $89.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.96.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.23%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

