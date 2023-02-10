Moreno Evelyn V Sells 41,258 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Moreno Evelyn V reduced its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 60.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 41,258 shares during the quarter. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 28.6% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. McAdam LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 21,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 97.4% in the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 369,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,635,000 after purchasing an additional 182,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NextEra Energy Price Performance

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 1,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,996.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $1,071,735.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,341.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 1,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,709 shares of company stock valued at $3,734,841 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,269,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,670,736. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $91.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.19 and its 200 day moving average is $82.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $148.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.



