Morgan Stanley Boosts onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $89.00

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $70.40 to $89.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of onsemi from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of onsemi from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of onsemi in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of onsemi in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.44.

onsemi stock opened at $84.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.65 and a 200-day moving average of $67.75. onsemi has a one year low of $44.76 and a one year high of $87.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.76.

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. onsemi had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that onsemi will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

onsemi announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other onsemi news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 209,781 shares in the company, valued at $16,782,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of onsemi during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of onsemi by 104.7% during the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of onsemi by 73.2% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 9,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of onsemi by 3,565.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 481,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,992,000 after acquiring an additional 468,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of onsemi during the second quarter valued at $1,831,000. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

