Morgan Stanley Increases Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target to $185.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Eaton from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $167.00.
Eaton Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of ETN stock opened at $167.27 on Thursday. Eaton has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $170.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.44. The company has a market cap of $66.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.77.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 339.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,383,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $678,220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158,351 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,905,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,460,000 after purchasing an additional 943,279 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,953,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,543,000 after buying an additional 760,852 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,545,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,740,397,000 after buying an additional 398,146 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Eaton
Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.