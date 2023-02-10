MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, a decline of 65.0% from the January 15th total of 148,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

MorphoSys Stock Down 0.6 %

MOR stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.97. 4,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,449. MorphoSys has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $7.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.69.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $96.56 million for the quarter. MorphoSys had a negative return on equity of 1,157.24% and a negative net margin of 357.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.97) EPS. Research analysts predict that MorphoSys will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on MorphoSys from €16.00 ($17.20) to €12.00 ($12.90) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded MorphoSys from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded MorphoSys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.90 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on MorphoSys from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.58.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOR. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in MorphoSys by 122.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MorphoSys during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MorphoSys during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MorphoSys during the second quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in MorphoSys by 292.8% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 62,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 46,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys AG operates as a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses groundbreaking science and technologies to discover, develop, and deliver innovative cancer medicines to patients. The firm also engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases.

