Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $257.15, but opened at $264.54. Motorola Solutions shares last traded at $269.52, with a volume of 150,444 shares trading hands.

The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 533.01% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 51.76%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSI. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.67.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,500 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.29, for a total transaction of $6,977,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,476 shares in the company, valued at $11,973,376.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 39,125 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total transaction of $10,254,662.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,919,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.29, for a total value of $6,977,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,973,376.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,825 shares of company stock valued at $25,099,492. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $259.72 and a 200 day moving average of $249.27. The firm has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.90.

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

