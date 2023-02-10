Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.10-$11.22 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.65 billion-$9.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.54 billion. Motorola Solutions also updated its FY23 guidance to $11.10-11.22 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSI. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Motorola Solutions from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Edward Jones cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $285.67.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of NYSE MSI traded up $14.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $271.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,397,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,053. The firm has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $259.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.27. Motorola Solutions has a 52-week low of $195.18 and a 52-week high of $275.16.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 533.01% and a net margin of 13.47%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.76%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 1,200 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.02, for a total transaction of $321,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,905,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.02, for a total transaction of $321,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,905,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total value of $778,770.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,980.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,825 shares of company stock worth $25,099,492. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,393,000 after purchasing an additional 297,740 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,057,572 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $221,668,000 after purchasing an additional 174,331 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $30,275,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $23,632,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,039.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 69,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,833,000 after acquiring an additional 63,400 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Featured Stories

