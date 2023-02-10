Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.10-11.22 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.65-9.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.54 billion. Motorola Solutions also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.10-$11.22 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Edward Jones downgraded Motorola Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Motorola Solutions from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $285.67.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of MSI stock traded up $12.68 on Friday, reaching $269.83. 972,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,850. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.90. Motorola Solutions has a 52 week low of $195.18 and a 52 week high of $275.16.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 533.01% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 51.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total value of $778,770.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,510 shares in the company, valued at $391,980.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 39,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total transaction of $10,254,662.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,476 shares in the company, valued at $11,919,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total value of $778,770.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,510 shares in the company, valued at $391,980.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,825 shares of company stock worth $25,099,492 in the last ninety days. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $105,393,000 after purchasing an additional 297,740 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,057,572 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $221,668,000 after buying an additional 174,331 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $30,275,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,632,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,039.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 69,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,833,000 after purchasing an additional 63,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.